A Jasper County jury deliberated for six hours before finding a 60-year-old Verona man guilty in the 2019 sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl.
Louis A. Mealer was convicted of two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old as well as other counts of sexual abuse and endangerment at the conclusion Thursday night of a three-day trial that was moved to Joplin on a change of venue from Lawrence County.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson set the defendant’s sentencing hearing on June 13.
The defendant faces a sentencing range of up to life in prison on the sodomy convictions alone.
Jurors heard testimony that Mealer committed various acts of sexual abuse with the girl the night of July 22, 2019, while his wife was in another room of their house.
The girl and a sibling were visiting the couple at the time.
The girl later came up to the defendant’s wife and told her she wanted to go home because of being sexually abused. The girl’s mother was informed and she told police.
Following the reading of the verdicts and the setting of a sentencing date,
Special Prosecutor Matt Selby asked the court to revoke the bond on which the defendant had been released from custody pending trial. The judge granted the motion and ordered Mealer held without bond.
