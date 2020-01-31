PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County jury deliberated less than an hour Thursday before acquitting a rural Goodman resident of child sexual abuse charges.
A jury of six men and six women found Michael D. Cooper, 27, innocent of both counts — first-degree statutory rape and third-degree child molestation — submitted to them during the single-day trial in Pineville that was moved to McDonald County from Newton County on a change of venue.
A 14-year-old girl testified before Senior Judge Joe Schoeberl that the defendant molested and raped her around the time of her 13th birthday in November 2018.
During an interview Dec. 5, 2018, at the Children's Center in Joplin, the girl had disclosed that she was asleep on a floor when Cooper came into the room, pulled down her shorts and touched her inappropriately. She told her interviewer that she kept her eyes closed and pretended she was still asleep as he proceeded to rape her.
Cooper told investigators at the time that he did nothing of the sort to the girl and suggested she was lying because her dog had died while the animal was in his care and she was mad about that. He told jurors the same thing when he took the witness stand in his own defense at the trial.
