VINITA, Okla. — A jury early Wednesday night found Ronald Busick competent to stand trial in the 20-year-old Freeman-Bible murder case.
The panel of three men and three women deliberated for about 45 minutes before announcing that it found the 68-year-old Busick able to understand the charges against him and to assist in his own defense. The competency trial was conducted Friday and resumed Wednesday in Craig County District Court.
Defense attorney Gretchen Mosley told a jury Friday that she and her co-counsel had spent the past year and a half futilely attempting to elicit from Busick what he knows about the Freeman-Bible murders and the fate of 16-year-old Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
“And he cannot tell a coherent story,” Mosely summed up during opening statements the first day of Busick’s competency trial.
She said video of the interrogation of their client back at the time of his arrest in April 2018 and the filing of four murder counts, kidnapping and arson charges on the 68-year-old suspect shows that almost from the start investigators have dangled the possibility of immunity from prosecution before him if he’d reveal what he may know about what happened to the two 16-year-old girls and where their remains might be.
But two of the three expert witnesses who testified said they concluded under their examinations of Busick that he passed the tests for competency to stand trial.
Busick is the lone surviving member of a trio of suspects in the 20-year-old murders. The other two — Warren “Phil” Welch and David Pennington — died without ever having been charged.
District Attorney Matt Ballard said Friday during his opening statement that Busick learned over the 20 years since the Freeman-Bible murders “that keeping his mouth shut has kept him out of prison.”
“It’s not that he can’t provide the information (the victims’ families need for closure),” Ballard said. “It’s that he won’t provide it.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
