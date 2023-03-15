GIRARD, Kan. — As part of the Kansas State University presidential community visit initiative, K-State will be in Crawford County on Tuesday, March 28.
President Richard Linton and K-State Connected 'Cats students will lead several events, including community conversations, recruitment activities and events to highlight university partnerships and K-State Research and Extension relationships.
A community open forum will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Girard Civic Center, 102 N. Ozark St. Linton and students will discuss university and community connections and the student experience.
A session on community services and partnerships to improve health outcomes in Southeast Kansas will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in the John Parolo Education Center, 3015 N. Michigan St. in Pittsburg. Learn about efforts to remove barriers to good health, workforce training and partnerships.
A session on using community cooperation to advance economic prosperity will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 402 N. Broadway St. in Pittsburg. A panel discussion will spotlight Block22 and feature leaders from the project, NetWork Kansas and K-State Research and Extension.
