COLUMBUS, Kan. — Bear, a K9 officer with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, will receive a donated bullet- and stab-resistant vest through the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc., the sheriff's department said in a news release.
The vest should arrive within eight to 10 weeks and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of Poppy.” Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Its mission is to provide bullet- and stab-resistant vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, according to the release.
"Bear is an important part of our law enforcement team, working every day with Deputy Taylor Ludwig, to keep our community safe," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a statement.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates as well as K9s with expired vests are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and a five-year warranty. The average weight of the vest is 4 to 5 pounds.
"This donation will help keep Bear safe while performing his duties, whether searching for illegal narcotics or attempting to apprehend armed combative suspects,” Groves said in a statement. “We appreciate Vested Interest in K9s for awarding this grant to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the work they do in keeping law enforcement K9s across the country safe.”
The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 3,500 U.S.-made, custom-fitted, National Institute of Justice-certified protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations at a value of $6.9 million dollars.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.
