Today in the Globe newsroom we paid attention to a very good girl.
Holi, a K9 with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, has retired after eight years of service. A ceremony was held Wednesday to commemorate her retirement.
We'll have more about this story, including the dog's full name (rolls right off the tongue) in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Neosho moving forward to fill in a hazardous dam.
- A new law that shields non-profits from disclosing donors.
- Five things you can do this weekend.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.