The Kansas Department of Transportation will start work this week on a second project that will help complete a four-lane expressway from Pittsburg to Kansas City.
The latest contract, valued at $21.6 million, will expand a 5.7-mile section of U.S. Highway 69 in Crawford County to a four-lane divided expressway, according to the KDOT announcement.
This work will begin 3 miles north of the city limits of Arma and will continue north to the Crawford-Bourbon county line. Two lanes will be added to the existing U.S. 69 alignment. At-grade intersections will be constructed at 680th, 690th, 700th, 710th and 720th avenues.
Two-way traffic is being maintained on the existing lanes of U.S. 69 while the new lanes are under construction.
Traffic will be flagged through the area during intermittent blasting operations, with minimal delays expected. The speed limit through the project is 55 mph.
The contract was awarded to Bob Bergkamp Construction of Wichita. That stretch of work is slated for completion in fall 2021.
Last spring, KDOT awarded a $21.8 million contract to expand a 6-mile section of U.S. Highway 69 from north of the U.S. 69/Kansas 47 junction (620th Avenue) to end 3 miles north of the Arma city limits. That project was awarded to Koss Construction Co. of Topeka, and the work is slated for completion in 2022.
The Highway 69 Association has been working for decades to expand Highway 69 into a four-lane expressway from Kansas City to Interstate 44.
