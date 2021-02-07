TOPEKA, Kan. — A bill that would mandate testing of all sexual assault kits in Kansas is the work of a group of prosecutors, victim advocates, laboratory professionals and medical personnel. It was introduced last week by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
House Bill 2228 would require all Kansas law enforcement agencies to agree to submit any sexual assault kits within 30 days to a forensic laboratory.
"The collaborative work of the partners in the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) eliminated the backlog of untested sexual assault kits by causing all to be identified, submitted and tested," Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement. "This legislation, if enacted, will put in place a system to prevent the backlog from happening again.”
In 2014, the KBI launched the initiative to determine how many sexual assault kits had been collected by law enforcement agencies but remained untested. The effort identified more than 2,200 previously unsubmitted kits throughout the state, with the oldest collected in 1989. Similar efforts have been launched in Missouri and nationwide.
“The SAKI findings taught us the importance of testing sexual assault evidence even if it may not improve the chances of prosecution in that particular case. Testing all kits allows us to link cases and identify serial offenders,” KBI Director Kirk Thompson said in a statement. “This bill helps ensure that valuable sexual assault evidence will not be lost.”
In 2016, the Joyful Heart Foundation, which works with victims of sexual assault, rape and abuse, launched a national campaign to enact comprehensive rape kit reform laws in all 50 states. More than 20 states, including Missouri, have passed laws over the last two years requiring sexual assault kit audits and some type of mandatory submission guidelines.
Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said the legislation would ensure that the rape kits are submitted to the lab in a timely manner instead of collecting dust in evidence storage rooms, causing the quality of the evidence to deteriorate.
“For the last six or seven years, there’s been an effort to get those kits throughout the state submitted to the lab, and I think this legislation is an important component of ensuring that this doesn’t happen again,” Groves said. “A lot of times, I don’t think they were submitted most likely due to not having an identifiable suspect or a reluctant victim in that case who didn’t want to pursue prosecution.”
The bill also aims to increase the number of years sexual assault kits are held by the KBI. This could give the survivors more time to process what happened and come forward. Groves said this not only benefits the survivor but also law enforcement.
“It’s not unnecessarily uncommon that we have a child or a juvenile victim come forward years later as a young adult who wants to pursue criminal charges against an assailant from years prior,” Groves said. “Having that evidence available would certainly enhance any type of prosecution, especially one that may be a decade old.”
Brooke Powell, executive director of Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg, said the legislation could empower sexual assault survivors to share their stories if there are judicial protections in place that validate their experience.
“When we work with victims of sexual assault, they are facing so many different emotions beyond just the shock,” Powell said. “They can feel confused, angry, alone, devastated and hopeless. With ensuring there are concrete and cohesive policies in place, we hope that those impacted by sexual assault can regain a sense of hope and strength through the process.”
The bill also would allow child advocacy centers to conduct sexual assault exams by certified professionals. It’s believed child survivors endure less trauma when they are able to receive all necessary services at one qualified site.
Groves said most of their sexual assault cases involve children and that the one-stop model helps keep survivors from having to relive the trauma at multiple locations.
“I think it’s becoming more and more prevalent, especially for the child advocacy centers who have the funds available, to offer that service,” Groves said. “At the end of the day, we want the victims who have experienced a traumatic situation to get the help that they need. They may not be ready to go forward with criminal prosecution at that time, but just being able to have the exam, talk to a counselor and get the resources they need to help them through the traumatic situation is important. We don’t want there to be any hurdles for them.”
The full text of HB 2228 is at https://bit.ly/2MSZZ2U.
State statistics
According to the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men in Kansas have reported being raped in their lifetime. Sexual assaults are among the most underreported crimes with law enforcement in the state. For more information, visit www.rainn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.