LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials imposed a partial curfew and pleaded for calm on Sunday after overnight protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and law enforcement's treatment of blacks devolved into violence that left several businesses damaged and at least 10 people injured.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said the curfew would last from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for city parks, downtown, the Westport entertainment district and the County Club Plaza, where officers responded with tear gas Saturday night after protesters smashed windows, burned a police car and threw rocks and bottles at police. The curfew has not been extended beyond Monday morning.
Another protest was planned for Sunday. Lucas and Police Chief Rick Smith vowed to protect peaceful participants, but they said local police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri National Guard would be on hand to try to prevent further violence.
“Peaceful demonstration is not breaking a bunch of windows at a cupcake shop, or raiding through a Gucci store,” Lucas said, adding that he had talked to a black businessman who was among owners trying to assess damage to their businesses on Sunday. “That's not what this is about. What this is about is making sure we can find justice and finding a way to build justice in our community."
Police arrested 85 people and at least 10 people were injured, including two officers who remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday. Smith said every officer on the front lines during the violence was struck by some type of object.
Gov. Mike Parson called up the National Guard on Saturday to respond to violence throughout the state, if needed. Smith said he asked for National Guard troops for Kansas City to help with officers who are stretched thin by the protests.
“To those who think destruction is the way, I would ask, I would beg, I would say please stop that,” Smith said. “Stop destroying our businesses, stop destroying other entities, stop destroying our community, stop destroying our reputation as a city.”
Kansas City native Martin Davis, teared up as he viewed the scene on the plaza Sunday morning.
“There’s gotta be a better way,” Davis told KSHB-TV. “We can’t do it like this. We’ve been doing it like this for years. We’ve been doing it like this for years, and nothing has ever changed.”
Violence also erupted overnight Saturday in Ferguson, the St. Louis suburb that's name has been synonymous with the police treatment of blacks since the 2014 fatal shooting of a black teenager, Michael Brown, by a white police officer. Seven officers were injured after being hit with rocks, bottles or fireworks and at least 11 police and fire vehicles were damaged, as was the Ferguson police headquarters and many businesses, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County police department.
A “significant amount” of gunfire was heard in the area of the protests throughout the night, but no arrests were made, Granda said.
Several hundred people also protested Saturday in Springfield, and another protest was planned for Sunday. That event remained peaceful, with only a few incidents, police said.
The Missouri cities joined dozens around the country where protests were held over the death Monday of Floyd, who was black and handcuffed when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground during an arrest as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. The officer, Derek Chauvin, and three others who took part in the arrest were fired, and Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers haven't been charged.
Earlier Saturday, Lauren Davis , who lives in the nearby St. Louis suburb of Belleville, Illinois, said she came to the Ferguson protest because she was tired people telling African Americans how they’re supposed to feel.
“How many more?” Davis said on St. Louis Public Radio. “Just give me a number and I’ll be happy. I want to know when we’re allowed to be upset about people losing their lives constantly.”
