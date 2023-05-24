PITTSBURG, Kan. — A number of musical acts are coming to Kansas Crossing Casino for its 2023 Outdoor Concert Series, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment recently announced.
The lineup features:
• Three Dog Night on Saturday, June 10.
• Russell Dickerson on Friday, July 21.
• Tech N9ne on Saturday, Sept. 9.
• Hairball on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tickets are $20-$89 and are on sale now at Kansas CrossingCasino.com. The concerts will be held rain or shine, and tickets are nonrefundable. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to see these celebrated musicians,” Kansas Crossing general manager Jeff McKain said in a statement. “These are the kinds of acts we know our guests love, and to be able to dance and enjoy their greatest hits on a warm summer night is the kind of experience our ‘home away from home’ offers.”
Kansas Crossing Casino is located at 1275 S. Highway 69 in Pittsburg.
