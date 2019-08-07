Kansas customers of Liberty Utilities-Empire District will notice a rate increase take effect on their bills this month.
The average residential customer, which Liberty-Empire defines as one using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, will see an increase of approximately $5.26 on his or her monthly bills. The change was ordered for approval late last month by the Kansas Corporation Commission and announced last week by Liberty-Empire.
Since its last full rate case in Kansas in 2012, the company says it has invested roughly $317 million on generation and another $566 million in plant improvements, and transmission and distribution systems. It cites environmental upgrades it was required to make at its power plant in Asbury, Missouri, and the construction of its combined-cycle plant in Riverton.
Liberty officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but they have previously said the investments were necessary for continued service to customers.
"These investments have been made to provide increased reliability, economic growth opportunity for the communities we serve, and to comply with mandated generation facility upgrades," said Blake Mertens, vice president of electric operations, in a statement late last year when Liberty-Empire filed for the rate change.
Some of the costs for the Asbury and Riverton projects have been included in part on Kansas customers' bills in the form of a rider, or an attached charge on top of base rates.
Those customers will see a one-time bill credit this month for approximately $108; it will be displayed in a line item labeled "Tax Change Rider" on their bill. They also will find a new line item labeled "Transmission Delivery Charge Rider," which allows for transmission assets and expenses to be updated annually.
Liberty-Empire had asked for a rate increase in Kansas in 2016, but agreed to withdraw that request as a condition of regulators approving its Jan. 1, 2017, merger with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The company agreed not to file for new rates again until May 2018, with new rates not to take effect before Jan. 1, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.