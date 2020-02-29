Kansas Democrats plan to have voters rank candidates rather than select only one in an in-person presidential primary set for May this year.
On May 2, voting centers in each of the Senate districts in Kansas will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kansas Democrats will rank their top five candidates by number. The candidates with at least 15% of all mail-in and in-person votes will receive delegates. Mail-in voting is to be open from March 30 through April 24. The party will release results from both mail-in and in-person voting as soon as they are available, according to the Kansas Democratic Party website.
“This is an exciting time for Kansas Democrats,” said Vicki Hiatt, state Democratic chairwoman, in a statement. “At a time of great uncertainty, we are striving to provide dependable, trusted leadership that will produce the most successful Kansas Democratic presidential primary in state party history.”
Kansas is one of the few states that has semi-closed primaries, which means unaffiliated voters can declare a party on caucus day but already affiliated voters must change their affiliation 21 or more days before the caucus if they want to vote in the party opposite of their own, according to state law.
Steve Langerot, chairman of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said the organization has seen a rise in membership and volunteerism since President Donald Trump was elected. He believes several people from other parties will vote alongside Democrats this year, giving them an advantage.
“We have monthly meetings, and our attendance has doubled,” he said. “I’m getting all kinds of calls for signs already, bumper stickers, and a lot of independents have called too. We have a lot of moderate Republicans and independents at our meetings. That’s why I feel there will be a majority of independents who come out to vote against him.”
Langerot said that there’s not a specific Democratic nominee for whom he’s currently rooting, but he will support whoever the electorate chooses as the final candidate.
“We’ll vote blue no matter who,” he said. “We think this will be (Trump's) last year as president.”
Lorie Johnson, chairwoman of the Cherokee County Kansas Republican Party, said the state GOP will not hold any presidential caucuses this year. However, the Cherokee County party will assist with local primary races as well as the U.S. House and Senate races, she added.
Out of the 38 total precincts in Cherokee County, Trump received 70.91% of the total vote, and Hillary Clinton received 23% in the presidential race in 2016. Statewide, Trump received 56.16% of the vote, with Clinton trailing with 35.7%.
“Cherokee County strongly supported Trump in 2016, and his support has grown since then,” said Johnson. “I fully expect an overwhelming win for President Trump in both Cherokee County and the state of Kansas.”
When asked about the Democratic nominees this year, Johnson said the Republican Party is keeping a close eye on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
“Bernie offers so many ‘freebies’ that people are often drawn to the false utopia he paints of socialism,” she said. "Bloomberg could very easily buy his way to the general election with misleading ads and very little vetting. We must keep a very close eye on him and educate everyone on his drive to disarm every law-abiding gun owner in America, despite his use of armed security guards as he travels about.”
Johnson said Trump is resilient and has many accomplishments such as strengthening the country’s borders and his appointment of two conservative justices to the Supreme Court.
"He continues to work for our country despite the relentless attacks from the left,” she said. “His accomplishments during office are many, and the benefits carry over to every ethnicity and gender. Unemployment is at an all-time low. Incomes are rising. Exports are rising. Our military is funded. Our border is more secure than ever.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.