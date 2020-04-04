TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas could run out of personal protective equipment for medical personnel and others dealing directly with the pandemic by the middle of next week, Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday, as the state saw its largest spike in the number of COVID-19-related deaths since the outbreak began.
The Democratic governor's warning came a day after she sharply criticized President Donald Trump's administration as unprepared. She said Kansas received a shipment of personal protective equipment from the federal government, including masks and gloves, late Thursday, but that six requests for more equipment have yet to be filled.
Kelly and the state Department of Health and Environment didn't say how much equipment Kansas had received or how much more it was requesting. But the governor said supplies will last only until Tuesday.
“We will absolutely clear it out,” Kelly said during a daily coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse. “Everything will go down to our local county health officials for distribution to their health facilities, so that’s got to get restocked.”
Kansas has turned to private companies to help restock its protective equipment supplies, but Kelly said the state has seen orders diverted to other states or the federal government.
“We’re hoping though that at least some of that will reach Kansas by Tuesday, before we’re completely out,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.