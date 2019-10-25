Pieces are falling into place to expand health care options in Northeast Oklahoma.
In September, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas was awarded a $650,000 grant by the federal government to expand services into Miami and Wyandotte.
This will include a new physician-based clinic in Miami, and a school-based clinic within the Wyandotte School System.
Jason Wesco, executive vice president with the health center, said as of Friday things are in progress to a obtain physical location in Miami and remodel part of the Wyandotte school campus.
If things continue as planned, both sites should be staffed and accepting patients by mid- to late-December.
Wesco said officials are looking at several locations in Miami.
Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas has approximately 500 employees operating in a 10-county region. This includes clinics in Pittsburg, Baxter Springs, Columbus and Fort Scott.
Wesco said the clinics serve 70,000 people a year, regardless of insurance or economic status.
“Our goal is about access to health care,” Wesco said. “If everybody has access to health care, they can maintain their dignity, keep their jobs and take care of their kids.”
Wesco said even before the Baxter Springs clinic opened in 2011 near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, patients from Northeast Oklahoma traveled to Columbus and Pittsburg for treatment.
At least 1,500 patients from Miami and Ottawa County sought treatment at one of the Southeast Kansas locations in 2018.
Two things drove clinic officials to consider branching into Northeast Oklahoma — looking at the needs of existing patients, as well as a desire to help communities with health care options.
The Miami clinic will include a physician, nurse practitioners and/or physician assistants, behavioral health providers and eventually providers offering specialty care.
Wesco said in a few years officials hope they will be able to offer dental care at the clinic.
Wyandotte plan
The school clinic meets another need, Wesco said, because it will provide the Wyandotte School District with a school nurse on-site, in a free-standing building.
The nurse and other medical staff will care for the district’s 800-plus student population, as well as district’s faculty and staff.
“Wyandotte is a small town, but its district has a big footprint, and we believe the need is there,” Wesco said, adding that Superintendent Troy Gray has been supportive of the clinic.
“One thing this will do is it gives a school nurse to the school," Wesco said. "They’ve never had one before. Beyond that, it provides a health care provider not only for the kids and staff but for the families of the students.”
Wesco said the goal is to not only keep students healthy but also those who are part of the student’s immediate circle of care.
The school nurse will join a team of 12 nurses based within Southeast Kansas schools.
“We have a nurse at Pittsburg High School, which has a population of 900 kids,” Wesco said. “Last year they saw 13,000 school visits.”
“Having a resource on campus in Wyandotte, the school nurse piece is a really big (factor),” Wesco said, in addition to having a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant. “The school nurse alone is tremendous.”
Wesco said officials hope to announce a location as well the staff for the two locations by early to mid-November.
“I’m excited about the ability of our new staff to play a role in a health care system who values everyone,” Wesco said. “These are places for everybody to go, not just a clinic for poor people. These are clinics for everyone.
“I’m looking forward to learning a lot more about the community and making sure (we) are there for the people of Ottawa County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.