PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections in Southeast Kansas.
Other high-risk warning areas of the state are the northwest and south-central regions. Moderate-risk areas are in the north-central, northeast and southwest parts of the state, the department said in a statement.
In addition, mosquitoes collected in Sedgwick County have tested positive for the West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis virus.
West Nile virus can be spread to people through mosquito bites, but it is not spread from person to person. People who become infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a severe illness leading to swelling of the brain or brain tissue that can result in death. There are no vaccines or medications to treat West Nile virus. People who have had the virus before are considered immune.
St. Louis encephalitis virus is transmitted by the same type of mosquito that spreads West Nile virus. While most people who are infected with the St. Louis encephalitis virus have no symptoms or only mild, nonspecific flulike illness, some individuals can become seriously ill. Symptoms often include fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation and altered level of consciousness. Coma, convulsions and paralysis may also occur. It has a similar incubation period as West Nile virus, which is 5 to 15 days.
The department recommends people learn the risk of the viruses and take action to prevent mosquito bites. The status of the risk levels is posted weekly at kdheks.gov/epi/arboviral_disease.htm.
The health department recommends the use of insect repellents containing an Environmental Protection Agency-registered active ingredient on skin and clothing, including DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR353, when a person goes outdoors. In addition, wear long sleeves and pants rather than short sleeves and shorts.
The elderly or those with a weakened immune system should consider limiting their exposure outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Residents should make sure they have good screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
