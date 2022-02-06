TOPEKA, Kan. — U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Jon Tester say swift action is needed to ensure post-9/11 combat veterans who were exposed to burn pits can receive medical care.
Moran, a Kansas Republican, and Tester, a Montana Democrat, in a news conference Tuesday outlined a plan to offer access to VA medical care to every post-9/11 combat veteran affected by toxic exposure.
“As more and more veterans report alarming rates of toxic exposure-related illnesses, one thing is abundantly clear,” Tester said. “Without action, post-9/11 veterans will suffer as Vietnam veterans have. Every year, more toxic exposure veterans will pay the ultimate price while waiting for the treatment that they need.”
The cost of the bill would be just under $1 billion, Tester said.
During wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, federal contractors would fill holes in the ground with garbage, medical waste, vehicles and plastics, douse the trash in jet fuel and set it on fire, The New York Times reported. Defense officials have been reluctant to accept responsibility for the health issues caused by breathing in the smoke from the burn pits.
Moran said 3.5 million post-9/11 combat veterans experienced some level of toxic exposure.
Soldiers might have undiagnosed illness or late-emerging health care challenges. Some missed the window of eligibility for VA care, and some assumed they weren’t eligible.
“This is the first step on a continuum of trying to make certain that those who experienced toxic exposure, and as a result are suffering in their health and well-being, receive medical benefits,” Moran said.
The proposed Senate legislation would guarantee access to VA care, allow the VA to link toxic exposure to military service, and strengthen federal research on toxic exposure. Every member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee co-sponsored the bill, and there is similar legislation in the U.S. House.
Moran and Tester see the Senate bill as the first part of a three-step plan. The next step is to establish a process for the VA to determine future presumptive conditions, and the final piece is to provide overdue benefits to thousands of toxic-exposed veterans.
