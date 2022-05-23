WICHITA, Kan. — A 15-year-old tax dispute has finally ended for Gene Bicknell, a longtime supporter of Pittsburg State University, entrepreneur and Pizza Hut franchisee, who is owed more than $63 million from the state of Kansas after a recent court ruling.
The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday ordered the state to return over $63 million to Bicknell. The court ruled that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
According to court documents, in the 2003, 2004 and 2005 tax years, Bicknell filed taxes as a Florida resident and as a Kansas nonresident. The legal battle began in 2007 when the Kansas Department of Revenue issued a $42.5 million income tax assessment against Bicknell, citing that he lived in the state when he sold his company in 2006.
“In 2007, after filing nonresident tax returns with the state of Kansas for several years, I received a notice from the Kansas Department of Revenue that I was going to be audited for 2006,” Bicknell said in a 2016 statement. “It was clear Kansas didn’t care about my Florida residency until I sold my company.”
Bicknell appealed to the Court of Tax Appeals. The Kansas Department of Revenue argued that Bicknell, a longtime resident of Pittsburg, set up a residence in Florida to avoid paying taxes on the sale to Kansas. In 2010, it ordered him to pay $42 million in tax, interest and penalties.
The Kansas Board of Tax Appeals issued a ruling Oct. 2, 2017, stating that Bicknell had not proved his established residency in Florida during the years in dispute and upheld the tax assessment.
Bicknell paid the assessment, but he argued his official home was in Florida and sued the state of Kansas in 2017.
“While the procedural history is complex and the evidentiary record is enormous, the controlling legal question throughout the litigation has remained relatively simple — whether Gene was a Kansas resident for tax purposes in 2005 and 2006. We hold Gene was domiciled in Florida during those years,” Justice K.J. Wall Jr. wrote in the opinion.
In 2020, Bicknell said Kansas owed him $63 million — his original tax bill plus interest. The revenue department is reviewing the court’s 75-page decision and has no further comment, said Zach Fletcher, a spokesman for the office of Gov. Laura Kelly.
“The Department of Revenue’s approach has always felt like extortion, forcing me and my family to endure hundreds of interrogatories, depositions, three trials, three appeals, 15 years of attorney time, and appearances before an agency board that was a kangaroo court,” Bicknell said in a statement Friday.
District court decision
The Supreme Court decision also confirmed the 2019 decision made by Kansas Senior District Court Judge Richard Smith, who ruled that Bicknell was in fact a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006. Smith had been appointed by the Kansas Supreme Court to hear the case.
The Kansas Court of Appeals had reversed the judgment of the district court, arguing the case should be heard in another county and not from a judge in Crawford County, where Pittsburg is located.
The Kansas Supreme Court, however, said Bicknell provided the necessary evidence to prove his residency.
“Second, we hold that the district court properly placed the burden on Gene to prove a change in domicile,” Wall wrote in the court opinion. “KDOR and the panel majority reach the contrary conclusion by focusing on several statements from the district court order. But when read in context, these statements merely explain why KDOR’s evidence did not persuasively rebut Gene’s competing evidence that he was domiciled in Florida during the assessment period. So construed, these statements merely confirm the district court fulfilled its duty to weigh evidence, assess witness credibility, and resolve disputed issues of fact.”
The high-profile tax case resulted in three trials and three appearances in Court of Appeals.
