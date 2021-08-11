PITTSBURG, Kan. — The House and Senate redistricting committees will hold a town hall meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St.
The meetings, ahead of the release of census data, are designed to give people a chance to weigh in on what principles they want lawmakers to use in redrawing congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts next year. The U.S. Census Bureau plans to release its first data for cities and counties later this week.
