PITTSBURG, Kan. — Less than two weeks after separating from the Southeast Kansas Humane Society after a rift, Pawprints of the Heartland officials announced this week they’ve found a new home.
The nonprofit, which specializes in providing low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for Southeast Kansas dogs and cats, is moving into a portion of the building that once housed the Greenway Grocery Store at 225 E. 21st St. in Pittsburg.
“I noticed the empty building as I was driving by; I felt it would be a perfect location,” said Mary Kay Caldwell, who helped establish Pawprints in 2000. Through the help of the county register of deeds office and an attorney friend, she was able to contact the building’s owner, who agreed to rent half of it to the animal welfare organization.
The building has a high profile and ample parking space, she said, and the location is just a few blocks east of North Broadway. “It is located close to a large shopping area where pet owners can visit while their pet is having surgery. It’s very convenient for them.”
As for the building itself, “we’ve cleaned, torn out carpeting and removed some equipment,” Caldwell said, with painting, carpentry and signs still to come. “It is open to the public on a limited basis, check-in only. We hope to be fully open by the middle of September,” with an open house scheduled for October.
For 22 years, Pawprints had operated inside a rent-free building on the SEK Humane Society campus on West 20th Street.
Earlier this month, Pawprints was ordered by members of the SEK Humane Society board of directors to vacate the SEK-owned building by Aug. 12 or receive a court order after lengthy negotiations between the two organizations over renting the building went nowhere.
“We are very sad about the breakup; we feel it was very unnecessary and can’t seem to get a good answer for why” it happened, Caldwell said. Regardless, “we do feel some tranquility now that we have a place to call home.”
As work inside the new location continues, surgeries will be performed inside the Pawprints-owned van, converted years ago into a mobile surgical lab; it is now parked next to the new location, Caldwell said.
Once the new Pawprints clinic opens to the public next month, “we will do 25 to 30 surgeries a day,” she said. “As in the past, we will continue doing surgeries on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We are continuing to search for a vet as we are wanting to make this (location) into a wellness clinic too.”
For scheduled surgeries, pet owners may call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On the day of the surgery, animals can be dropped off at 8 a.m. and picked up at 1 p.m. Pets must be in carriers or on a leash. Surgeries, which are $40, can be safely done on pets 12 weeks and older. Vouchers are also available for low-income residents.
For more information, call 620-232-0907.
