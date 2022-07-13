Panasonic will build its $4 billion plant near Kansas City creating up to 4,000 jobs, Kansas newspapers are reporting, citing Asian media sources.
The Topeka Capital-Journal is reporting that "multiple sources have confirmed an event later this afternoon where the deal is set to be announced." That paper reported that Kansas lawmakers had approved more than $1 billion in incentives earlier this year for a company whose identity was not released.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has set a press conference for 5 p.m. today in Topeka, but her office has declined comment, according to the Kansas City Star.
The paper previously reported that the factory would likely be located at the former Sunflower Ammunition plant in De Soto in Johnson County.
Pryor, Oklahoma, also was thought to be in the running for the plant.
