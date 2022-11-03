Republicans U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner will face challengers Tuesday as they seek to be returned by Kansas voters to their current seats in Congress.
Moran is opposed by Democrat Mark R. Holland and Libertarian David Graham. LaTurner is opposed by Democrat Patrick Schmidt.
U.S. SENATE
• Moran, 68, of Manhattan, was first elected to his U.S. Senate seat in 2010. He previously served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, and prior to that, he was a special assistant state attorney general, deputy county attorney and state senator. The onetime banker has both a degree in economics and a law degree from University of Kansas.
• Holland, 53, a Kansas City Democrat, is a United Methodist pastor and executive director of Mainstream UMC. He served on the Wyandotte County Commission from 2007 to 2013 and was mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, from 2013 to 2018. He holds degrees from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, the Iliff School of Theology in Denver and St. Paul's School of Theology in Kansas City.
• Graham, of Overland Park, is the Libertarian candidate in the race.
U.S. HOUSE
• LaTurner, 34, was born and raised in Galena and graduated from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University with a degree in political science. He worked for Republican U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins before being elected to the Kansas Senate in 2012. He served as state senator until April 2017, when he was appointed state treasurer, an office he won election to that fall. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020.
• Schmidt, 31, of Topeka, is an officer in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He went to school at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, and has never sought elective office before.
