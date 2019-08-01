Kayla McCollum: Keep cyclists, walkers in mind as school starts

The school year is nearly upon us, initiating the season of late alarms, rushed mornings and school drop-off lines.
Whether you attend one of the local colleges or are the parent of children attending any of the area schools, the Trails & Connectivity Livability Work Group of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce asks that you slow your morning routine, and also build in time to walk or bike to school.
Concern for safety, especially during morning or evening traffic hours, is warranted. Research shows there is safety in numbers. Motorists are more likely to be cautious and slow down for an increased number of bicyclists and walkers. There also are other things walkers and bicyclists can do. (This list is taken from the Michigan.gov website for pedestrian and bicycle safety.)
Pedestrians:
• Walk on the side of the road as far to the left as possible against oncoming traffic when there are no sidewalks.
• Cross the street at an intersection or designated crosswalk when possible and always stop and check left and right when crossing any street.
• If a car is parked along a street, stop before crossing to ensure visibility to oncoming traffic.
• Make eye contact when possible with drivers before crossing in front of them. Do not assume that because you see them that they see you.
• Always check for turning vehicles or those in reverse.
• If walking at night, use a flashlight and wear light-colored or reflective clothing.
Bicyclists:
• Always ride with other traffic and obey the rules of the road as any other vehicle operator, including signs, markings and signals. Use hand signals when stopping and turning.
• Wear protective gear such as a helmet and reflective clothing, especially at night.
• Stay as far to the right as practical when in traffic lanes.
• Always look both ways before entering a roadway.
• Ride predictably and defensively. Avoid distractions and stay with the flow of traffic.
• Yield to pedestrians.
It’s no secret that exercise is healthy for the body. Walking is considered a weight-bearing exercise that increases cardiovascular health, reducing the likelihood of heart-related diseases. Walking also increases balance and coordination and supports mental health by improving sleep, self-perception and cognitive function.
Locally, organizations such as the Joplin Health Department, OneJoplin and the Downtown Joplin Design Committee are developing a community support network to increase neighborhood walking initiatives. With plans to create downtown signage and neighborhood walking programs, individuals will be motivated and guided to walk, boosting their own health and contributing to the connectivity of the region.
Walkable streets means developing ways in which pedestrians, bicyclists and motor vehicles can use spaces cohesively. Joplin and surrounding areas are experiencing a growth of development. New businesses are arriving in the area — from vineyards and breweries to healthy food options and coffee shops — as well as expanding educational institutions. When we slow our pace and encourage and advocate for walking and bicycling, we create a safer community. We become healthier as well.
To become involved or learn more about the Trails & Connectivity goals or any other Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Livability Work Group, please contact kaymccollum@gmail.com, co-chair of Trails & Connectivity, or visit Joplincc.com/workgroups.
Kayla McCollum is a member of the Young Professionals Network of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
