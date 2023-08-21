GIRARD, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend renewed their request to the public for any information that may help resolve the 1993 disappearance of Ginger May Hudson.
Hudson was a 33-year-old mother of four when she went missing from Pittsburg on Aug. 19, 1993. She was last seen by a neighbor around 3:30 p.m. outside her mobile home, north of 560th Avenue on 180th Street. When her boyfriend arrived home around 7:30 p.m., she was gone, but all of her belongings had been left behind.
Hudson was 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds. She had auburn hair, hazel eyes and a surgical scar on the inside of her bottom lip. She was last known wearing a white, sleeveless shirt and dark-colored shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-572-7463 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274. Information can also be submitted anonymously at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
