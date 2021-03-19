Dirt is moving at the Joplin campus of Kansas City University, and soon the new College of Dental Medicine will move beyond an artist's rendering and into reality.
The college, which was announced in 2019, is a bit behind schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But many aspects of the project, such as fundraising, the pursuit of accreditation and the hiring of faculty members, are well underway.
Learn more in a story from me, with photos by Roger Nomer, at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on personnel changes at Missouri Southern State University.
- A community shot, again from photographer Roger Nomer, that will beautifully encapsulate the first day of spring (which is Saturday).
- A variety of viewpoints from the Globe's editorial board, opinion writers and members of the community.
Happy last day of winter, and a big welcome to spring.
