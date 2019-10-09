For the second consecutive year, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences has been recognized by the Great Colleges to Work For program.
The results, which were recently released in a special supplement to the Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 236 colleges and universities. Only 85 institutions, including KCU, achieved the "Great College to Work For" recognition.
A survey of KCU faculty and staff, from campuses located in Kansas City and Joplin, ranked the university in two categories: Compensation and Benefits, and Facilities, Workspaces and Security.
