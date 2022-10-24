KCU Joplin has partnered with the Joplin School District to again offer the CHAMPS Anatomy Academy to fifth-grade students.
CHAMPS stands for Coaching Health and Movement Program with Students. It's part of KCU’s Score 1 for Health Initiative, which is designed for elementary students and provides free health screenings and education within the main curriculum of the medical school.
For six weeks, KCU students will teach McKinley Elementary School fifth graders about medical terms, body systems and functions through hands-on activities.
Learn more in a story with photos from Roger Nomer online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Details about an upcoming meeting of the Environmental Protection Agency in Verona.
- More on the devastating Saturday night fire in Carthage from reporter John Hacker.
- The latest on a school shooting in St. Louis that left three people, including the gunman, dead.
Have a nice rainy Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.