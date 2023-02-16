KCU

Linda Niessen, dean of the KCU Joplin College of Dental Medicine, and Tim Saxe, director of strategic initiatives, give a tour of the new dental medicine school on Thursday in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the future of a dental school. 

Officials with the KCU Joplin College of Dental Medicine gave tours today of its school, soon to be completed. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A warehouse project on pause. 
  • Extending a ban of gender-affirming care to incarcerated adults. 
  • A disc golf course for Webb City. 

