KCU student clinicals

Kansas City University second-year medical student Marley Drake chats with Columbia Elementary student Brynn Walters, 9, during a health screening Wednesday at KCU Joplin. In addition to providing important health services to kids, the screenings the Score 1 for Health program also provide valuable clinical experience for the aspiring doctors and nurses at KCU. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched students get a look at the medical field. 

Elementary school students visited KCU Joplin on Wednesday and received health screenings. The event gave real-world experience to students in KCU's medical program. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Continuing budget discussions by the Joplin City Council.
  • A former Joplin doctor's guilty plea for Medicare fraud. 
  • A look at Banned Books Week, running until Saturday.

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.