Today in the Globe newsroom we watched students get a look at the medical field.
Elementary school students visited KCU Joplin on Wednesday and received health screenings. The event gave real-world experience to students in KCU's medical program.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Continuing budget discussions by the Joplin City Council.
- A former Joplin doctor's guilty plea for Medicare fraud.
- A look at Banned Books Week, running until Saturday.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
