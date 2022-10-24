During Thursday’s CHAMPS Anatomy Academy at McKinley Elementary School, a cow liver and stocking hose stuffed with simulated digested bananas became a hands-on opportunity to teach fifth graders about science.
Just as important, though, was who the fifth graders were learning the science from — local Kansas City University-Joplin medical students.
The CHAMPS, or Coaching Health and Movement Program with Students, Anatomy Academy is part of KCU’s Score 1 for Health Initiative. It’s a preventive health initiative for elementary students that provides free health screenings and education within the main curriculum of the medical school.
For six weeks, KCU students will teach McKinley fifth graders about medical terms, body systems and functions through hands-on activities. The academy is in its second year at the school.
“My priority in medicine and life is preventive health, thinking about health care before you get sick,” said Laura Schreck, a second-year KCU student from Boulder, Colorado. “CHAMPS Academy is just that: teaching kids to stay healthy so hopefully they don’t need a doctor. But if they do, we’ll be here.”
Brian Evans, a fifth grade teacher at McKinley who helped bring the academy to the school, said he saw a lot more interest in science after the initial year. Fifth grade is when students start to learn about the body and its systems in depth, so the academy ties well into their curriculum.
“We had it last year, and it went so well that we decided to have it again,” Evans said. “The kids really learned a lot from it. They were very engaged in what was going on, and their grades reflected that.”
Lessons about the body
For past lessons, KCU-Joplin students have brought in a skeleton to teach students about different bones, where they go and how they connect to muscles. Another day they brought a pig heart to show how blood and oxygen circulate throughout the body. Thursday was all about organs and digestive system, where the smashed bananas came into play.
The simulation used a plastic bag partially filled with vinegar to represent stomach acid. Students broke down foods such as bananas and graham crackers. Some squished hard, and some were squeamish about smashing the banana mixture. Then they poured the contents into a stocking to represent the small intestine absorbing nutrients.
Garret Hupman, a first-year KCU-Joplin student from Wichita, Kansas, said the hands-on exercise helped students think about what happens in their body when they eat something.
“They loved it. It was very messy,” Hupman said. “Hands-on activities get the children interested. It gets them out of their seats. It’s a good contrast to sitting in a chair learning all day, to get up and move around. It helps really cement the knowledge.”
Hupman hopes the academy will spark the young student’s interest and let them know a future in medicine is a possibility. Before enrolling at KCU-Joplin, Hupman worked in a pediatric cardiology office.
“When I came to medical school, I missed interacting with kids every day,” Hupman said. “This is a good way to serve the community and interact with kids.”
Another popular hands-on activity was the large cow liver. KCU-Joplin students guided fifth graders in dissecting the liver and exploring its parts. After using an instrument to cut into the liver, fifth grader Robert Worden said learning about the body is important for his future and helps him better understand how his body works.
“I learned the liver has holes for bile and blood to go through,” Worden said. “The liver was sticky but fun to touch. I liked getting to stand up and do stuff for the hands-on experience.”
Worden said he likes learning from the KCU-Joplin students, who are friendly and cooperative.
Role models
For Evans, the opportunity to have the medical students in his classroom is an important learning experience. In addition to teaching anatomy, Evans hopes the KCU-Joplin students can be role models to his fifth graders.
“A lot of these kids don’t have people in their life that can be a role model,” Evans said. “They have their parents and family members, but many times they don’t get out to meet college-aged people who are in education. So that’s critical for them. When they get to meet someone who is a college student in a medical program, it seems more real for them.”
Some of his students might think college is out of reach for them financially, he said. Evans hopes by meeting college students who might have their same background, fifth graders can learn that with scholarships and work, they can have that opportunity, too.
In addition to sharing her passion for preventive health with the students, Schreck said she likes that they get to see the same class every week. This helps them to really get to know the kids. One of the students even drew her a picture of a “Dragon Queen.”
“I don’t really know what that is,” Schreck said. “But I like that we get to build relationships with the students that are lasting throughout the semester. I’ve had quite a few students ask about being a doctor. It’s cool to tell them that I’m a student and if they stay in school long enough they can become a doctor. It does feel like we’re role models for the kids.”
With these hands-on activities, Schreck wants to teach students how fascinating their bodies are and why it’s necessary to take care of them. It’s important they know what actions they can take to keep those systems healthy and unhealthy behaviors that will hurt their organs, she said.
“It’s easy to forget when it’s so academic,” Schreck said. “But when you say, ‘Your intestines are 20 feet long,’ and you can see the shock on the kids’ faces, that reminds you of how amazing our body is and what it’s capable of and why it’s important.”
