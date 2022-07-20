KCU

Ryan Good (left), a KCU student from Becker, Minn., and Raja Khanzada, from Arlington, Texas, assemble welcome bags at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States during WE CARE Day on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today we caught up with some volunteers in Joplin.

New students at Kansas City University in Joplin spend part of their orientation this month with a volunteerism mindset.

KCU officials say service is one of their core values and an important aspect of campus life at KCU-Joplin. During WE CARE Day, which was today, students, faculty and staff partner with more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations to give back by completing a variety of service projects.

