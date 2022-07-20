Today we caught up with some volunteers in Joplin.
New students at Kansas City University in Joplin spend part of their orientation this month with a volunteerism mindset.
KCU officials say service is one of their core values and an important aspect of campus life at KCU-Joplin. During WE CARE Day, which was today, students, faculty and staff partner with more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations to give back by completing a variety of service projects.
Learn more in a story from Joe Hadsall at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's public meeting on Proposition Public Safety.
- A roundup of five fun things to do this weekend.
- A look at the U.S. Senate campaign of independent John Wood.
Thanks for reading, and have a nice Wednesday night.
