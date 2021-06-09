KCU

Bill Snow, vice-president of La-Z-Boy Midwest, checks out the construction progress on KCU-Joplin's dental college during a tour on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Both construction work and fundraising continue for the planned College of Dental Medicine, which will join the osteopathic medical school on the campus of Kansas City University in Joplin.

Representatives with the university met earlier today with La-Z-Boy, which made a donation to the dental school. The school has had a lot of buy-in from the community, and it seeks to train dental professionals to work in underserved areas, like Southwest Missouri.

