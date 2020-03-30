Linda C. Niessen has been named the founding dean of the College of Dental Medicine at the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
As the dean, Niessen will oversee the development of all academic, research and service activities and administration of the dental college. Her primary responsibilities will include direction and leadership for all program components, including the oversight of the dental college’s compliance with accrediting bodies; the recruitment of faculty and students; the development and implementation of the curriculum; and the creation of partnerships with the region's oral health community.
“For KCU, with a successful medical school having an emphasis on rural health and improving access to primary care, the decision to commit to the development of a dental school with a community focus presented a tremendous opportunity that excited me as a public health dentist,” Niessen said in a statement. “KCU will be at the cutting edge of innovation in interprofessional education as dental, medical and psychology students work together to broaden each other’s education and improve patients’ health outcomes and the community’s health.”
Niessen previously served as dean and professor at the Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and as vice president and chief clinical officer for DENTSPLY International, which is involved in dental manufacturing and technology. She also worked at what is now the Texas A&M College of Dentistry, where she was the co-director of a joint geriatric medicine and dental fellowship program.
“Dr. Niessen possesses a rare breadth and depth of oral health experience that bridges a number of critical disciplines, making her an outstanding choice for leading our new College of Dental Medicine,” said Marc B. Hahn, KCU president and CEO, in a statement. “Her deep commitment to rural health and meeting the needs of underserved patients will help KCU make an immediate impact on the growing oral health needs of the communities surrounding Joplin.”
Niessen holds degrees from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and the Harvard School of Public Health. And she already has ties to the Midwest — her husband, John Lonergan, is a Kansas native, and one of the couple's sons is a faculty member at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
KCU's College of Dental Medicine is set to open in Joplin in fall 2022 in response to a critical shortage of dentists in the region. According to oral health data, all counties within a 125-mile radius of Joplin are designated as dental health professional shortage areas by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
