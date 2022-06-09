KCU Active Shooter training

Kansas City University Safety and Emergency Management Supervisor Josh Gilreath answers questions about entrances and exits during active-shooter training on Thursday. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Strategos International was in Joplin on Thursday to lead an active shooter and intruder response training session at Kansas City University-Joplin, a little over two weeks after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Twice a year, KCU regularly trains it faculty and staff on active shooter safety measures, and it has done so since 2011, according to a KCU spokesperson. The wave of mass shootings that recently occurred nationwide only “underscores the importance of such training,” the spokesperson said.

