Strategos International was in Joplin on Thursday to lead an active shooter and intruder response training session at Kansas City University-Joplin, a little over two weeks after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Twice a year, KCU regularly trains it faculty and staff on active shooter safety measures, and it has done so since 2011, according to a KCU spokesperson. The wave of mass shootings that recently occurred nationwide only “underscores the importance of such training,” the spokesperson said.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock, with pictures from photographer Laurie Sisk
