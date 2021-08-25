Kansas City University, which has a campus in Joplin, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have partnered to offer a program through which medical students can earn a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree and a master of public health degree simultaneously.
The dual degree arose in part because of the ongoing public health crisis due to COVID-19, as well as the need to train physicians who are focused on public and population health so they may address the increasingly complex health care needs of society, officials said.
“Now, more than ever, the modern health care system needs physicians who think beyond caring for each patient by also understanding the social (and) political influencers of health,” said Dr. Rex Archer, director of population and public health and a professor at KCU, in a statement. “To that end, medical schools are increasingly incorporating instruction centered on components that determine a person’s health status into their curriculum. Additionally, health insurance reimbursement oftentimes focuses not only on a physician’s individual encounters with his or her patients, but how well he or she keeps their patient population as a whole. This program will better prepare future physicians for these challenges and opportunities.”
The public health curriculum will be offered online and delivered over a four-year period, for a total of 42 credit hours. Upon successful completion of five core courses over a two-year period, students will earn a certificate in public health from UNMC. If a student chooses to pursue the full master's degree, the remaining curriculum will be completed over an additional two years.
“UNMC is excited to partner with one of the nation’s founding colleges of osteopathic medicine. The College of Public Health will welcome Kansas City University medical students as our own for a radical joint medicine-public health program that will train expert clinicians with a comprehensive, holistic approach to health promotion, protection and prevention,” said Dr. Ali S. Khan, dean of the UNMC College of Public Health.
