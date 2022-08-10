Kansas City University has been awarded a grant of nearly $1.5 million to improve the oral health of underserved and rural communities through its new College of Dental Medicine in Joplin.
The grant is from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will fund a new KCU initiative called Educational Navigation for Rural and Interprofessional Community Health and will be implemented over a five-year period, KCU officials announced Wednesday.
"All communities deserve access to oral health care," said Linda Niessen, founding dean of the College of Dental Medicine and vice provost of oral health affairs, in a statement. "This competitive award from HRSA recognizes KCU's commitment to educate the next generation of dentists and improve access to oral health care in rural America."
The initiative aims to recruit, enroll and graduate primary care dentists who represent historically underserved communities and who will offer dental care in rural and underserved regions, including Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.
KCU's College of Dental Medicine, under construction on the Joplin campus, will enroll its first class of students in fall 2023.
“We are honored to receive this grant from HRSA,” said Edward R. O’Connor, executive vice president for academic, research and student affairs, in a statement. “The competitive nature of this granting process speaks to the outstanding abilities of our KCU dental faculty and the entire university community in creating and implementing a curriculum to address oral health disparities by recruiting students from areas who know and understand the needs and challenges of rural America.”
University officials have cited data showing that more than 46 million Americans live in locations designated as Dental Health Professions Shortage Areas and lack basic access to dental care. Thousands of new dentists will be needed by 2025 to provide adequate oral health care in the U.S.
The grant is the second awarded to KCU recently. The university earlier received a competitive grant, also from the Health Resources and Services Administration, to fund training for coping and resiliency in rural and underserved communities. That grant will amount to more than $1.57 million over three years.
