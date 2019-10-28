PITTSBURG, Kan. — The public will have a chance to submit feedback and discuss regional priorities to help craft the Kansas Department of Transportation’s proposed long-term transportation plan in a meeting in Crawford County.
A meeting is slated from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pittsburg State University’s Overman Student Center, 302 E. Cleveland. The goal is to gather public input to further advance the department’s FORWARD initiative, the state’s next 10-year transportation program.
Each meeting will include content that is specific to the region and will follow different discussion points, such as area transportation assets and needs, as well as highway modernization and expansion projects.
Jeanny Sharp, director of communications for KDOT, said the first round of local meetings were held at eight locations throughout the state over the summer, and involved over 1,100 people.
“We talked about transportation priorities but more than anything else, we did scenario planning for folks to be thinking long-term and to think into the year 2025 about what the changing needs might be,” Sharp said. “We considered some scenarios with severe weather-related impacts on transportation and other potential things that could be considered like more of public transit opportunities and more shared transportation like Uber, for example, and other ride-sharing capabilities.”
Sharp said under the last administration, the department’s 10-year transportation program, known as Transportation Works for Kansas, had been put on hold. Now with $166 million in the State Highway Fund for fiscal year 2020, KDOT will pick up where it left off.
The money comes from reducing the amount transferred out of the State Highway Fund. Since 2011, approximately $2 billion has been transferred out of the State Highway Fund, which affected highway preservation work, caused project delays and the inability to plan for future projects.
“There were programs that were promised that haven’t been finished,” Sharp said. “This administration, with the recent preservation of the $166 million of highway funds that stayed in KDOT’s account, this means that we were able to get back on the calendars overdue transportation projects and also investment in road preservation that was overdue.”
The Kansas Department of Transportation was also able to reestablish other programs with the 2020 budget, such as the Local Bridge Improvement Program, which will offer $5 million to 27 counties throughout the state including Cherokee County. This allows cities and counties to receive up to $150,000 in assistance toward the replacement or rehabilitation of a bridge on the local roadway system.
Elsewhere
Other meetings are being held through November in Junction City, Topeka, Kansas City, Wichita, Great Bend, Liberal and Colby.
