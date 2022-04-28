RIVERTON, Kan. — In its first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, the Keenagers Choir, under the direction of Scott Nelson, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Spring River Assembly of God Church, 5946 Third St.
Musical selections will include "Comedy Tonight" by Stephen Sondheim, "Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal," "Moon River," a medley from "My Fair Lady" and "My Country 'Tis of Thee."
Admission is free; donations will be accepted.
