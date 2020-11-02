Today in the Globe newsroom, we prepared for tomorrow. Election Day.
We caught up with county clerks and people who voted early, so that they didn't have to join expected crowds at the polls. We also beefed up our election results page on our website, and we encourage you to check it out for yourself.
In that section you'll find reports from Sunday's voter's guide, detailing local and state issues such as Neosho asking whether the city council should have two more members or Carl Junction asking for a public safety tax. State issues such as Amendment 3 are also featured.
We also added an election map, a collection of national stories about the presidential race and a series of explainers from The Associated Press covering basics of this election, such as how the AP calls a race and why not getting presidential election results Tuesday night is OK, and simply part of the process.
That section is waiting for you at https://www.joplinglobe.com/elections/news. Bookmark that page, because we anticipate many updates in the days and weeks to come.
In tomorrow's paper you'll also read more about:
- The latest on lease management proposals for Joplin baseball fields.
- How a man pleaded guilty in a fatal stabbing.
- The declaration of bankruptcy by the corporate owner of Northpark Mall.
Sleep well tonight, because tomorrow will be a long day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.