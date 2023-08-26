Shortly after the 2021 Missouri spring turkey hunting season, a friend texted me a picture of a hen on a railroad tie in his yard.
A year prior, he sent an image of a gobbler perched on top of a metal swing set. The image was captured a few feet from the railroad tie, but I digress. Back to the turkey on the railroad tie.
The hen appeared to be in a submissive breeding position. A lovesick longbeard, a few yards behind the hen, was approaching for courtship.
Another glance at the picture revealed a detail that threw me into hysterical laughter. I guffawed so hard my belly and sides hurt. Gasping for air, I couldn’t control my emotions.
“You’ve got to see this!” I shouted to my wife, Cheryl, before she walked into the living room to see what all the commotion was about.
Early in the season, I sweet-talked two mature gobblers to 10 yards of the side my ground blind. If the toms had taken a few steps to the north, they would’ve been in brush so thick that an ethical shot would’ve been impossible. If the pair turned the opposite direction and meandered toward the flock of decoys that were set up in front of the blind, I would’ve had opportunities to harvest either for a Thanksgiving feast.
Between a rock and a hard place, I didn’t want to rush a shot unless it was absolutely necessary. Shooting too quickly at close range with a full choke often results in a miss, but I didn’t want to squander a shot opportunity.
My father-in-law once told me a hunter can’t be 100% certain of what a tom is going to do at any given time because the tom doesn’t know what he’s going to do.
“A gobbler’s brain is only the size of a pea,” Bill informed me that day.
“So is mine,” I replied with a chuckle.
Wary gobblers often do things to make hunters feel stupid. But bang flop or not, I aimed carefully and squeezed the trigger.
BOOM! Recoil from the 3 1/2-inch 12-gauge shell punished my shoulder.
The toms scrambled out of sight unscathed.
My eyes were as wide as silver dollars, and my mouth was agape. I sighed loudly. What happened was unbelievable, at least to me anyway. How in the heck did I miss such a big target at extremely close range?
I was shooting a Mossberg 835 pump-action shotgun without the aid of an optic. The barrel’s rear sight had loosened through the years and disappeared.
Granted, many hunters shoot turkeys with open sights — some don’t. I favor a low-power, wide-angle scope for quick target acquisition.
Unfortunately, the scope on my shotgun had to be removed a few days before the season due to pellet pattern zeroing difficulties. Before removing the optic and blowing through a box of expensive shells, I discovered that the tiny screws securing the scope’s base had loosened after several seasons of use. No wonder I couldn’t zero the optic.
Although I blew the shot, my only consolation was that the bird wasn’t injured and lived to see another day.
The longbeard I missed was in Dave’s picture. In full strut, I could clearly see that I had cleanly shot over his neck and head and punched the diameter of a softball through the middle upper tail feathers.
The reason for the small pattern can be blamed on a Carlson tighter-constriction choke tube that I had purchased. But the responsibility of missing the longbeard fell squarely on my shoulders. I forgot to remove it and screw the more forgiving original onto the muzzle, the one with a more open pattern.
At such close range, l may’ve still missed the tom regardless of choke. With pellet patterns, the closer the shot, the easier it is to miss.
On a positive note, the season was far from over. My never-give-up game plan — known as patience and persistence — led to a bagged gobbler later that spring. That was after I remounted and zeroed the scope.
Standing over the longbeard, I realized that the best tonic for a painful gaffe is making good on a rare second chance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.