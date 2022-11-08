Republican Ann Kelley won reelection to a third two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday.
She defeated Democratic challenger Marvin Manring, from Stockton, 10,096 to 1,425 with 27 of 33 precincts reporting as of 9:56 p.m. Tuesday.
Kelley won 87.15% of the vote in Jasper County, tallying 3,690 votes to 544 votes for Manring.
Kelly, from Lamar, was seeking her third term in office after serving for four years.
Manring’s hometown of Stockton was moved into the 127th House District in the 2020 redistricting of the state House districts. He had run for Missouri House in the 128th District in the past.
