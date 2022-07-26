CARTHAGE, Mo. — The advisory committee for the Kellogg Lake Nature Center in Carthage will dedicate the latest project undertaken at Kellogg Lake Park in a ceremony at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
A new steel bridge was installed over a gap in the berm around what was called the rearing pond on the east side of the lake back in May, and the city and board have been working on landscaping around that area since then.
Jo Ellis, a member of the advisory board, said the 38-foot bridge was fabricated by Wendall Schrock, of Avilla, at a cost of $22,000 and reconnects the two sides of the berm, which were separated intentionally about three years ago to allow water in the rearing pond and main lake to circulate and mix, reducing stagnation in the pond.
Ellis said M&M Towing and Tilton & Sons House Moving helped install the bridge after it was built off site while Snyder Excavating, the Carthage city engineer and the street and parks department helped finish the approaches to the bridge and clean debris out of the rearing pond.
Kip Smith Realty, the Carthage Rotary Club and Carthage Community Foundation helped raise the money for the project.
David Lawhon, chairman of the advisory board, said the bridge has been a vision of the board for several years and one of the priority improvements in the last two years.
“Finally with the help of community donations and some help from members of the community who donated their labor and some equipment, we were able to see it put into place,” Lawhon said. “Years ago, it was all grown up around that little pond to the point where you couldn’t even walk into it. We started working on it in three different phases. Phase one was the cleanup portion, getting out there and getting the brush removed. Phase two was opening of that body of water into the main lake so it wouldn’t be a stagnant body of water, it was able to flush itself out and rise and fall with the lake level. Then phase three was construction of the new bridge.”
Lawhon said the bridge was used in June during the annual Kids Fishing Day event even though landscaping and the approaches weren’t finished.
It’s part of over $200,000 worth of improvements made to the park by the board since it was founded in 2001.
