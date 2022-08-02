TOPEKA, Kan. — Two familiar faces will be vying for the state’s top position in November after Kansas voters took to statewide polls Tuesday.
In the gubernatorial race, incumbent Laura Kelly — who has served as the state’s governor after winning 48% of the vote in 2018 — collected the majority of the votes during the Kansas Democratic primary.
As of 10 p.m, with 92% of the votes tabulated, the 72-year-old Kelly and running mate David Toland had garnered 216,713 votes, or 94.3%. Her challenger, Richard Karnowski, who operates a tax preparation office, received 13,044 votes, or 5.7%.
In the Republican primary, as of 10 p.m. with 80% of votes tabulated, Derek Schmidt, 53, had collected 259,981 votes, or 80%; his running mate is Katie Sawyer. Their total was more than enough to overcome a challenge posed by longtime Johnson County farmer Arlyn Briggs, who received 65,183 votes, or 20%.
This sets up a general election showdown on Nov. 8 between Kelly and Schmidt, the latter serving as the Kansas attorney general since 2011. Schmidt also received an endorsement by former President Donald Trump.
The race for governor in November is considered a tossup, according to National Public Radio. Kelly faces a difficult general election contest in a conservative state that Trump won by nearly 15 percentage points in 2020.
