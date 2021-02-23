One shovelful wasn't enough.
Groundbreaking ceremonies usually require only one turn of dirt from dignitaries and others. But a handful of Kelsey Norman students of varying ages kept scooping and scooping, using golden shovels to move the dirt from one pile to another.
The entire student body sat outside Tuesday as part of a ceremony for a classroom expansion at the school located at 1232 E. 28th St. Teachers, school district officials and other community members also took part in the ceremony to recognize the start of construction. The ceremony took place in a schoolyard that had been covered by at least a half-foot of snow a few days ago.
When completed, the expansion will add 8,325 square feet to the school. It will allow for five classrooms, storage space, a "living room" for group instruction or collaboration and a "think tank" area for small groups.
"I'm excited about that space for learning communities," said Bobbie Hoag, a kindergarten teacher at the school. "We'll be able to pull kids out of classrooms and combine with other teachers for science projects and such instead of cramming into one small room."
The project is part of a $25 million bond issue that voters approved in June. Almost $3 million of those bonds are allocated to the expansion project. The rest will go toward the construction of Dover Hill Elementary School, which will replace Columbia and West Central elementaries.
Sharrock Dermott, president of the Joplin Board of Education, noted that the Dover Hill project occupied the most attention.
"When we worked on the bond, I thought that this didn't get the recognition it deserved," Dermott said. "It's a big deal."
This project marks the latest expansion at the school, which has reported overcrowding. A safe room was built at the school in 2014.
Construction is to be completed by October. When it's finished, the school will no longer use the trailer classrooms in the northwest corner of its property — something teachers and students are looking forward to, said Principal Julie Munn.
"We have ramps that get very icy, so we need to make sure those are clear," Munn said. "Also, it gets stormy, and if there is tornado weather, it's not the safest place to be."
The biggest boon remains the space that can be reclaimed, however. Hoag said an increase in students led to the school having to move regular classrooms into those used by special education programs. Closets, classrooms and even a stage are filled with materials.
Munn said the living room will be one of the most interesting spaces.
"It will have a lot of soft seating that can be arranged in different ways," Munn said. "We can have one classroom in there or multiple groups of students. We're excited about that."
