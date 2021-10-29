Ribbon-cuttings are normally affairs attended by people in suits and ties or business-casual attire, but the ceremony Friday at Kelsey Norman Elementary School in Joplin had a different kind of crowd.
Godzilla, dinosaurs, pirates and princesses dotted the crowd of about 280 students at the observance for the school’s new 8,500-square-foot addition that was held on the day of the students’ Halloween costume party.
Joplin School Superintendent Melinda Moss said the kids in costume just added to the atmosphere of Friday’s momentous event.
“It’s a sense of joy, and what a unique ribbon-cutting on a day when we’re celebrating Halloween and kids are in costume,” Moss said. “It just added to the joy and festivities; it’s been a real celebration today.”
Under budget
Joplin school administrators said the construction of the addition came in almost $13,000 under budget at $2,225,355.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for business, said the district still has to pay some “soft costs,” associated with furnishing the addition, paying for technology and some design and other fees.
The project was paid for with part of the $25 million bond issue approved by voters in June 2020, and ground was broken on the project in February of 2021.
The larger project in that bond issue is the construction of the new Dover Hill Elementary that will replace West Central and Columbia elementary schools.
“We forget this project thinking in light of the Dover Hill project, but this was a very immediate need in our district,” Moss said. “We had teachers going from room to room teaching from carts. We had students in modular units out back. We were just trying to cram special services into any closet or nook and cranny of a hallway that we could. So now they have their own space.
“I think the public needs to hear a big thank you and that we appreciate them also for recognizing the need and overwhelmingly passing that bond issue, and now we are able to deliver to them a project that was a little bit under construction schedule and under budget.”
Special space
The addition includes space for two new kindergarten classes, a conference room known as a “think tank,” two special education classrooms, a Title 1 reading classroom and a large open space.
The special education classes were held in mobile units outside the main building until this addition was completed.
Laurie Heritage, a paraprofessional in the special education program at Kelsey Norman for 23 years, said the new dedicated special education classrooms are “a dream come true.”
“It’s not drab and dreary for one thing,” Heritage said. “The trailer is worn out. It was worn out when we got it. It was used. Just not having to go out in the weather to get to class, not feeling left out. We’re a part of the school now, and (it is) helping us teach.”
Dana Stokesbary, a special education teacher, said the new space is a huge improvement over the trailers.
“Yesterday, it was raining, and when the kids have to come in and out, they were getting wet. and we have to have umbrellas all the time,” Stokesbary said. “It takes two different keys to get in and out; a lot of transition time. Now they’ll be able to come right in and get going and not be locked out if something happens. We had a doorbell but the doorbell always broke. We were constantly back and forth, back and forth. They did great, but it was hard on them.”
Stokesbary said the kids in her class really appreciate the new space.
New garden
Michael Wischmeyer, an architect with Corner Greer Associates who designed the building, was especially happy with an element outside the new addition.
Wischmeyer has been active in the Joplin Schools Garden Cooperative, which has installed three school gardens at different schools around Joplin.
The gardens allow students to learn about plants and how to grow vegetables and flowers.
The three existing gardens were installed after the schools were finished in whatever space could be found, but the garden at Kelsey Norman is different.
“This is the first garden that was integrated into the building design from the beginning,” Wischmeyer said. “The bed building was part of the construction budget but the Garden Cooperative is still funding all the seeds and plants. This is our fourth garden in the Joplin School District and first that was designed in from the beginning.”
Wischmeyer said the raised beds that make up the garden were installed in an outdoor space that special education students will use as a cooling down area when they get stressed.
Student’s take
Brian Chambers, a fourth grader at Kelsey Norman, said the school has been a bit crowded, so the new space will really help.
“I really like it,” he said. “It has more room for the kindergartners, which I think they will like. I like that they have bathrooms and water fountains. It’s nice that they have doors leading outside. I like the furniture too.”
Brian said he’s looking forward to using the new addition for the next year and a half.
“Maybe we will have school assemblies in this space, or we might have activities for running club,” he said about the common area.
Jennie Sanders, the Title 1 reading teacher, said her old room was much smaller than the new one she moved into this week.
“We had a lot of kids cramped into a little space, so now we have this gigantic room that’s amazing,” Sanders said. “It has really awesome technology, all brand new. The kids have been thrilled. and the kids are pumped. When they come through here, they’re just happy. They can’t believe it when they come in, they’re like, ‘It’s so pretty.’”
