BY JOHN HACKER
CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the few structures to survive the American Civil War in Jasper County intact is in danger of falling to another enemy, time and a lack of resources.
The Kendrick Place, a home located just north of Carthage in Kendricktown, was built from 1849 to 1854 and served as a headquarters and hospital for both Union and Confederate forces at times during the American Civil War.
A new group of Civil War reenactors and historians has been formed and is using the home as its headquarters. The Maj. Thomas R. Livingston Camp 2327 unit of the Sons of Confederate Veterans did so on Saturday and will again Sunday, when it will be hosting tours of the Kendrick Place in conjunction with a reunion of the Missouri State Division of the SCV held in Neosho.
Tours will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Travis Archie, commander of the Livingston Camp, said the Kendrick Place was included on a list of recommended tour locations for the people attending the reunion in Neosho.
Living history
One of the first groups to tour the Kendrick Place on Saturday was the Hastings family: parents Shawn and Jennifer Hastings and their two children, Ella, 9, and Izzy 8, all from Lathrop, a small community north of Kansas City.
Jennifer Hastings said she home-schools the two girls and they were studying the Civil War and Reconstruction, so they decided to find a place where they could see and experience some of the places the girls were reading about in their history books.
“It’s easier for them to understand the history if they can go somewhere and see it and touch it,” Jennifer Hastings said. “It’s important for them to understand the history of our country both good and bad. They enjoy learning it much more when it’s interactive and they can see things and walk through it.”
Ella asked their guide, Bennie Hamilton of the Livingston group, if it was true that a table in the house held visible blood stains.
Hamilton took the family to a room in the back of the house where an obviously old, long wooden table stood. He pointed to a corner of the table where faded stains could barely be seen in the dark grain of the wood.
He told the family how the home served as a hospital and headquarters for both sides during the July 5, 1861, Battle of Carthage and on Sept. 22, 1863, when one of the Battle of Carthage commanders, Confederate Gen. Jo Shelby, returned to the area as he retreated from Union forces at the end of a daring raid that took his army as far north as Jefferson City and Westport — the original name for Kansas City.
“They would actually take a table into the yard or take a door off and put it across a couple of saw horses,” Hamilton said. “That’s where they’d perform surgery, if you want to consider what they were doing at that time surgery.”
About the house
Built over five years by Stinnet Rankin and his sons, Jacob Rankin and William Rankin, the brick home sits on a bluff overlooking the Spring River just north of Carthage.
“The design of the two-story brick structure most closely resembles the post-Revolutionary ‘Federal’ style, with some modifications attributed to the builder’s personal preference,” a brochure about the house says. “William Kendrick became the owner on Dec. 29, 1860, and soon added adjoining acreage. The farm remained the property of the Kendrick Family descendants for 128 years, having been passed on to a son, a granddaughter and great-granddaughter. In 1989, the Kendrick Place was purchased by Victorian Carthage Inc., a nonprofit historic preservation organization.”
Kelly Harris, with Victorian Carthage, said there aren’t many members of that group now and the home fell into disuse, especially over the past year with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t had any events lately,” Harris said. “Lisa Martin and the Paranormal Science Lab has done ghost tours out there in recent years, but since we’ve had so many problems we haven’t had many events more recently. The Farm Girl Fest used to hold their event out there, but they stopped holding it altogether. That was a blow.”
Time has taken its toll on the 167-year-old home.
“We need so many things,” Harris said. “The well pump finally gave out, so we need that fixed, and that hail storm in 2017 didn’t help the roof out, so that needs fixed. I think we had an air conditioner leak inside the add-on, so we tore all that ceiling out, and we’ve got to put that all back at some point. It’s just one thing after another, but you know how that goes with an old house.”
Harris said supporters of the home were working to create a new nonprofit group with a name more closely related to the Kendrick House to raise money to repair and maintain the home.
Livingston Camp
Harris said for years, she offered the home as a headquarters for historic or Civil War related groups with the thought that it would be easier to maintain the home if it was being used regularly.
Archie said their group was formed in November 2020 and all the members have ancestors who fought in the Confederate Army during the Civil War.
“We are a nonpolitical group that has camps all over the world,” Archie said. “People of multiple ethnicities are members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and all the members have ancestors who served in the Confederate Army. We are male descendants of Confederate veterans. We are a historical, fraternal and genealogical group and a civic organization.”
Archie said the camp is planning more activities to bring awareness to the Kendrick Place, including events around the Independence Day weekend to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Carthage, which happened on July 5, 1861.
