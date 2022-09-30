Happy end of September, everyone.
Saturday is the first day of October, which is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, we covered the annual pink ribbon bagel campaign launch earlier today.
This partnership between Panera Bread and the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation sells bagels in the iconic pink ribbon shape, with a portion of proceeds going back to Hope 4 You.
Learn more in a story from digital editor Joe Hadsall online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the weekend, you'll also find:
- Coverage of Saturday's North Heights Porchfest music festival.
- A look at what's coming up Monday night at the Joplin City Council meeting (hint: Whataburger).
- A roundup of how your elected officials in Washington voted last week.
Have a nice Friday night.
