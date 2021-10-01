Today is the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so the Globe was out at Panera Bread in Joplin this morning to help the restaurant, the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation, area hospitals and others launch the annual pink ribbon bagel campaign.
A portion of the proceeds from pink ribbon bagels — flavored with cherry chips, dried cherries, honey, vanilla and brown sugar — will go back to Hope 4 You, which primarily helps fund mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women.
Stay tuned for more coverage of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the Globe's special section later this month.
In the meantime, here's what you can expect to find in the Globe this weekend:
- Complete coverage of tonight's high school football games, as well as coverage of Saturday's MSSU vs. PSU match-up.
- A look back at the career of Dan Pekarek, who will retire on Monday after decades with the city of Joplin.
- A record of how your congressional representatives voted on key bills this week.
Happy Friday night, and happy weekend.
