CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kiddieland in Municipal Park will be open for three days over Labor Day weekend, the last weekend of the 2022 season for the 71-year-old amusement park.
Volunteers from the Carthage Kiwanis Club and others who help keep this historic Route 66 park open will be on hand to operate the five rides from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before closing until Memorial Day weekend 2023.
Kiddieland is located in Carthage’s Municipal Park on West Oak Street, and operates a spinning tub ride, am airplane ride, kiddie cars, a classic carousel and the classic train that was the first ride installed in the park in 1951.
Riders of all ages can ride the train, carousel and tub ride, while the airplane ride and kiddie cars are limited to younger children. Tickets are 50 cents per ride.
Bill Barksdale, Kiwanis Club member and Kiddieland coordinator, said proceeds from the season will go to the Cerebral Palsy Center in Webb City, Ronald McDonald House, Feeding Inc. in Carthage, Children's Haven, Children's Miracle Network and other agencies.
They also support scholarships that the Kiwanis Club gives to high school seniors.
The Ivan Hager Scholarship is named for a longtime Kiwanis Club member who gave countless hours over the years to maintain Kiddieland until his death in 2018. Barksdale said the recipient of that scholarship is required to volunteer 21 hours at Kiddieland.
Barksdale said the club also gives out the Bob Harris Scholarship, named for another longtime member whose bequest in his will paid for major upgrades to Kiddieland, including the shelters built over each ride in the 2010s.
Barksdale said the 2022 season began with one of the biggest opening weekends in park history, and traffic continued to be heavy until August, when the summer heat and triple-digit temperatures settled in.
The train suffered some mechanical problems because of the heat, but volunteers were able to troubleshoot the problems and keep the Kiddieland Express on the rails.
“We really want to thank the volunteers from the Soroptimists Club, the Knights of Pythias and others who helped us keep the park open,” Barksdale. “We were able to do some painting on some rides and we’ve also got a Boy Scout, Ben Rogers, who has chosen Kiddieland for his Eagle Scout project. He’ll be out after we close, replacing some of the ties on the train tracks to help maintain that ride.”
The train has traveled 191 miles so far this summer, Barksdale said.
