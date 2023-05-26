CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kiddieland, the classic little amusement park in Carthage’s Municipal Park, will open for the summer season on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for a three-day Memorial Day weekend.
Hours are from 2 to 6 p.m., and normally the amusement park, operated by the Carthage Kiwanis Club, is open on Saturday and Sunday every weekend. Cost is 50 cents per ride.
People of all ages can ride the train, carousel and tub ride, while the airplane ride and kiddie cars are limited to younger children.
Proceeds from the park go to a number of area charities.
The train is the original ride at Kiddieland, installed 72 years ago in 1951. In the 1960s and 1970s, the Kiwanis added the cars, the airplane ride and the tub ride. The carousel was purchased and installed in the 2010s.
Bill Barksdale, Kiwanis Club member and Kiddieland coordinator, said proceeds from the season will go to the Community Support Services' Early Learning Center in Webb City, Ronald McDonald House, Feeding Inc. in Carthage, Children’s Haven, Children’s Miracle Network and other agencies.
They also support scholarships that the Kiwanis Club gives to high school seniors.
The Ivan Hager Scholarship is named for a longtime Kiwanis Club member who gave countless hours over the years to maintain Kiddieland until his death in 2018. Barksdale said the recipient of that scholarship is required to volunteer 21 hours at Kiddieland.
Barksdale said the club also gives out the Bob Harris Scholarship, named for another longtime member whose bequest in his will paid for major upgrades to Kiddieland, including the shelters built over each ride in the 2010s.
Kiddieland may close in inclement weather, so monitor the park’s Facebook page for its status. Search on Facebook for "Kiddieland-Carthage Kiwanis."
Barksdale said the park is available for rent for birthday parties, anniversaries, company events and other events.
The park will also be open on Tuesday, July 4, with free rides in conjunction with the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Municipal Park.
