DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument, in partnership with the teacher education department at Missouri Southern State University, the Spiva Center for the Arts, and the Carver Birthplace Association, will hold its annual art and essay contest for third- and fourth-grade students.
The contest encourages artistic expression and trait-based essay writing, centered on a theme of "kindness," which is derived from George Washington Carver’s advice that a kind student “…takes his (or her) share of the world and lets others have theirs,” from his "Eight Cardinal Virtues" letter.
Students are invited to explore this theme to create art and write essays. The entry deadline is Feb. 25. An awards ceremony will be held April 2. Each first-place winner will become a park ranger for a day and work with park rangers in the visitors center.
Teachers can access the information packet online at nps.gov/gwca/learn/education/art-and-essay-contest.htm.
Details: 417-325-4151.
